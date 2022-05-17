WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1057 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR CHILDRESS AND EASTERN COTTLE COUNTIES... At 1056 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Childress to 7 miles southwest of Goodlett to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Childress, Chalk, Tell, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather