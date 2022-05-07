WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

214 PM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH

PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT

MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Wind...Saturday: Southwest 15 to 20 mph at the 20-foot level.

Sunday: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph at the 20-

foot level.

* Humidity...Saturday: 3 to 5 percent across the Caprock and

Rolling Plains, 7 to 15 percent across the extreme southeastern

Panhandle. Sunday: 2 to 7 percent across the entire area.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

