WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 255 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHCENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE...SOUTH PLAINS...AND WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Wind...South to southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...4 to 9 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather