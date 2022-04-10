WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR 20 FOOT WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH, LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE SOUTH

PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN

EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, ROLLING PLAINS, AND

EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday

evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM

today.

* Timing...From 10 AM until 10 PM Sunday.

* Wind...westerly at 20 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level with gusts

to 35 mph.

* Humidity...As low as 5 percent.

* Fuels...Extremely dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged. Conditions could be particularly

dangerous on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red

Flag Warnings.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula

and Galveston Island Counties.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

Swim near a lifeguard and away from rocks, jetties and piers. If

caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the

current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If

unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

