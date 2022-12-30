TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas... * Until 500 AM CST. * At 200 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Beaumont, Nederland, Sour Lake, Nome, Hamshire, Bevil Oaks, China, Rose City, Fannett and La Belle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather