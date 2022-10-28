TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 639 PM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron Parish, Jefferson and southern Orange Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Southeast Texas Regional Airport, or over Central Gardens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Rose City, Pinehurst, Port Acres, Orangefield, La Belle, Southeast Texas Regional Airport and Sea Rim State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 879 and 864, and between mile markers 860 and 841. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3011 9424 3015 9370 3008 9373 3005 9370 3005 9360 2975 9364 2970 9384 2980 9391 2985 9379 2997 9376 3000 9379 2998 9383 2999 9386 2997 9384 2981 9395 2969 9384 2967 9405 2960 9426 TIME...MOT...LOC 2339Z 260DEG 40KT 2996 9404 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather