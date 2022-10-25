TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 221 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Beauregard and western Vernon Parishes, northern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 315 AM CDT... At 221 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Browndell to near Roganville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... De Ridder, Jasper, Leesville, Newton, Rosepine, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, New Llano, Hornbeck, Browndell, Farrsville, Burr Ferry, Mayflower, Jamestown, Roganville, Harrisburg, Junction, Stringtown and Wiergate. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3079 9327 3075 9406 3114 9401 3116 9387 3118 9362 3117 9358 3119 9355 3123 9354 3124 9356 3128 9353 3128 9344 3136 9339 3136 9323 TIME...MOT...LOC 0721Z 269DEG 30KT 3116 9385 3077 9394 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA CHEROKEE HARDIN JASPER LIBERTY MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES NEWTON POLK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO TRINITY TYLER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather