TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Central Newton County in southeastern Texas...

East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton,

moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Newton, Kirbyville, Bon Weir, Jamestown, Trout Creek, Roganville,

Junction, Stringtown and Bleakwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Williamson and north central Travis Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Weir, or near Georgetown, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson

Mill, Serenada, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Weir, Georgetown Dam,

Jonestown, Volente, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Jonah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3076 9766 3067 9748 3034 9762 3047 9794

TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 031DEG 22KT 3065 9762

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

