TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 250 PM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Calcasieu Parish, southwestern Newton, northeastern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 330 PM CDT... At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest Heights, or near Mauriceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Orange, Vinton, Deweyville, Mauriceville, Starks, Gist, Pinehurst, Lunita, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Edgerly and Toomey. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 870. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3046 9372 3044 9370 3042 9372 3043 9372 3040 9374 3040 9363 3026 9341 3007 9382 3026 9400 TIME...MOT...LOC 1950Z 234DEG 24KT 3018 9379 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather