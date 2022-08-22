TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana...

Northeastern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burr Ferry,

or 8 miles southeast of Toledo Bend Dam, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Leesville, Anacoco, Slagle, Fort Polk, New Llano, Hornbeck,

Kurthwood, Burr Ferry and Evans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

