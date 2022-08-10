TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 433 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes, northeastern Jefferson, southwestern Newton, southeastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pinehurst, or over Orange, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Vinton, Deweyville, Central Gardens, Starks, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview and Weiss Bluff. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 842. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3037 9368 3024 9351 2994 9357 2993 9376 2997 9376 2999 9379 2999 9380 3000 9379 2998 9383 2999 9385 2999 9386 2997 9384 2997 9386 2996 9386 2996 9387 2993 9387 2992 9424 3034 9425 TIME...MOT...LOC 2133Z 016DEG 13KT 3012 9380 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather