TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

631 PM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jasper

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union and Roganville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3097 9388 3091 9387 3071 9388 3069 9412

3070 9412 3071 9414 3072 9413 3073 9414

3074 9413 3075 9414 3077 9413 3078 9414

3079 9416 3094 9417

TIME...MOT...LOC 2331Z 357DEG 4KT 3083 9400

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

