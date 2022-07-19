TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

248 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to

109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central

Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this

evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Acadia,

Lafayette and Upper St. Martin Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson

and Orange Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather