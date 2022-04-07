TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 345 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 180, 201, 215, 216, 259, 260, 261, and 262... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 180, 201, 215, 216, 259, 260, 261, and 262. * WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity will range from 17 to 26 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather