WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 PM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather