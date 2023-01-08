WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1229 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wharton

and southwestern Fort Bend Counties through 100 AM CST...

At 1229 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kendleton, or 10 miles north of Wharton, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Southwestern Rosenberg, East Bernard, Pleak, Beasley, Kendleton,

Boling-Iago and Hungerford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2942 9618 2957 9607 2948 9581 2925 9598

TIME...MOT...LOC 0629Z 302DEG 8KT 2946 9606

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

