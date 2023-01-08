WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1219 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Galveston and east central Brazoria Counties through 1245 AM CST...

At 1218 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

2 miles northwest of Jamaica Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, La Marque,

Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island,

Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Pleasure Pier

and Moody Gardens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2917 9506 2922 9518 2943 9501 2929 9478

TIME...MOT...LOC 0618Z 219DEG 11KT 2923 9505

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VICTORIA COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Central Victoria County.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1230 AM CST early this morning for

a portion of south central Texas, including the following county,

Karnes.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Gonzales.

