WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas... * Until 400 AM CST. * At 103 AM CST, Local law enforcement reported flash flooding from thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Texas City. Between 2.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen so far. Expected rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected to continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Eastern League City, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon. This includes the following Low Water Crossings... Farm to Market 517 at Gum Bayou, Farm to Market 646 at Highland Bayou, Laurel Street at Lower Highland Bayou Tributary, California Ave and low-lying streets, Avenue P at Highland Bayou, Avenue Q1\/2 at Highland Bayou, Seventh St at Highland Bayou, Fourth Street at Dickinson Bayou tributary, Streets east of Caroline Street near Gum Bayou and Mackey Drive at Gum Bayou. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.