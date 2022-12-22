WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chill

values will range from near or below zero to the single digits.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or

frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

