WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1125 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson

and southwestern Matagorda Counties through NOON CST...

At 1124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Indianola, or near Port Oconnor, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Matagorda, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Point Comfort, La

Ward, Alamo Beach, Indianola, Schicke Point, Olivia, Lolita,

Blessing, Port Alto, Vanderbilt, Wadsworth and Lake Texana Dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2838 9638 2840 9637 2846 9641 2846 9642

2847 9645 2848 9644 2851 9648 2847 9652

2855 9648 2858 9657 2858 9662 2860 9661

2864 9661 2869 9666 2871 9665 2872 9666

2905 9657 2881 9586 2838 9616

TIME...MOT...LOC 1724Z 215DEG 28KT 2848 9649

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CST THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1130 AM CST this morning for a

portion of south central Texas, including the following county,

Travis.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

