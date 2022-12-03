WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1050 PM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The weak cold front is finally moving further offshore after

stalling near the coast early this evening. Areas of dense fog

will continue to dissipate overnight; therefore, the Dense Fog

Advisory has been cancelled. While widespread dense fog is not

anticipated; patchy fog will continue with visibility as low as 3

miles at times through early Sunday morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather