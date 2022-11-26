WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 852 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. The threat for new flooding has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being cancelled. Flood warnings are still in effect on area rivers. Be cautious around streams and rivers, as they are likely running high and fast, even those not in flood stage. Observe all road closures, and avoid any roads where flood waters may be slow to recede. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather