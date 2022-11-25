WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 450 PM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MATAGORDA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Special Weather Statement will replace the Severe Thunderstorm Warning soon. Small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather