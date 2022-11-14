WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 445 PM CST.

* At 422 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Luis

Pass, or 8 miles northeast of Surfside Beach, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston Island West End, northeastern Freeport, Surfside Beach,

Oyster Creek and San Luis Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

