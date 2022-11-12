WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 719 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Polk, Burleson, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather