WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 17, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 406 PM CDT Sat Sep 17 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Harris. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Hunting Bayou, Halls Bayou, Greens Bayou and Buffalo Bayou. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Greater Fifth Ward, Near Northside Houston, Downtown Houston, Houston Gardens, Settegast, Kashmere Gardens, East Houston, East Little York \/ Homestead, Eastex \/ Jensen Area, Pleasantville Area, El Dorado \/ Oates Prairie and Denver Harbor \/ Port Houston. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather