WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

119 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Trinity, northwestern San Jacinto and west central Polk Counties

through 145 PM CDT...

At 119 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Sebastopol, or 18 miles northwest of Livingston, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Livingston, Onalaska, Point Blank, Sebastopol, Lake Livingston State

Park, West Livingston and Leggett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3102 9538 3103 9518 3105 9509 3072 9477

3060 9518

TIME...MOT...LOC 1819Z 337DEG 15KT 3092 9512

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall

and northwestern Comal Counties through 145 PM CDT...

At 119 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Guadalupe River State Park, or 12 miles south of Blanco, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Guadalupe River State Park,

Kendalia, Spring Branch, Bergheim, Anhalt, Honey Creek State Natural

Area and Specht Store.

LAT...LON 3000 9846 2994 9841 2996 9839 2993 9833

2975 9841 2974 9842 2973 9842 2971 9843

2974 9845 2974 9853 2976 9855 2974 9858

2981 9871 3002 9851

TIME...MOT...LOC 1819Z 029DEG 12KT 2992 9847

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather