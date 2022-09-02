WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 410 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spring, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Humble, Spring, Greater Greenspoint, Kingwood, Splashtown and northern Bush Intercontinental Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3008 9550 3013 9537 3001 9525 2993 9545 TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 331DEG 5KT 3006 9541 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather