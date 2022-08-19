WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1225 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1224 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Katy, Hockley and Cinco Ranch. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather