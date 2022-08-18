WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

251 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Liberty

County through 315 PM CDT...

At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hardin, or 13 miles southwest of Thicket, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Northeastern Liberty, Hardin and Moss Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3014 9461 3009 9476 3027 9483 3030 9473

3020 9463

TIME...MOT...LOC 1950Z 329DEG 7KT 3024 9476

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood

stage, and low lying areas begin to flood.

At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the

river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to

residences or other structures are known to occur.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may

begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.5 feet (3.8 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:15 PM CDT Thursday was 12.5 feet (3.8 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3

feet (4.1 meters) late this afternoon. It will then fall

below flood stage tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters).

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Rio Grande

Presidio 5SE 9.0 12.5 Thu 2pm 13.1 10.9 8.6 6.6

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.8 Thu 2pm 4.0 3.3 2.6 2.0

