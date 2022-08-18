WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

309 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...

Central Polk County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 515 AM CDT.

* At 308 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly

stationary showers and thunderstorms. This will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Up to two to three inches of rain

are estimated to have already fallen, and an additional two to

four inches are possible if activity remains nearly stationary.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Onalaska, Corrigan, Seven Oaks, northwestern West Livingston,

Leggett and Moscow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

