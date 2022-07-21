WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 317 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 105 with heat index 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT today * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT today. ...CONDITIONS AGAIN MORE FAVORABLE FOR WILDFIRES TODAY... Several weeks of little to no rainfall across Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have produced abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions with abundant very dry and dead grasses and brush. Additionally, breezy winds and lowered relative humidity percentages will occur today. These factors will combine to create conditions more favorable for wildfires. Outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires today are discouraged. These activities include burning trash, using welding or grinding equipment near dry grass, brush, and weeds, and driving or parking vehicles offroad in dead vegetation. Do not throw cigarette butts on the ground and do not allow safety chains to drag on roads if you are towing a trailer. Finally, be sure to report wildfires quickly to your local fire department or law enforcement office. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather