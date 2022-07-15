WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

129 PM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Galveston, northeastern Brazoria and southeastern Harris Counties

through 200 PM CDT...

At 128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Danbury, or 9 miles northeast of Angleton, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Southeastern Pearland, League City, southern Friendswood, Alvin,

Dickinson, Santa Fe, Manvel, Danbury, Hillcrest, Liverpool and

Chocolate Bayou.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2914 9522 2917 9537 2953 9537 2949 9508

TIME...MOT...LOC 1828Z 188DEG 25KT 2923 9528

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather