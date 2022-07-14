WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY

...AMBER ALERT...

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT

NETWORK.

THE COFFEE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR RYDER WILLIAMS,

WHITE, MALE, 10 DAYS OLD, 19 AND A HALF INCHES, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, BROWN

HAIR, BLUE EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A SKY BLUE ONESIE WITH BLUE SHARKS

ON IT.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR MICHELLE WOLF, 31 YEAR OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, 5

feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, AND RICKY

WILLIAMS, 36 YEAR OLD, WHITE, MALE, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds,

BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES IN CONNECTION WITH HIS ABDUCTION.

THE SUSPECTS WERE LAST HEARD FROM IN TYLER, TX.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR

IMMEDIATE DANGER.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE COFFEE

CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 0 3 5 1 6 2 0 6 0.

NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS COFFEE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 0 3

8 7 6 4 9 4 6.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern La

Salle County through 930 PM CDT...

At 906 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Woodward, or 11 miles west of Dilley, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Woodward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2858 9922 2839 9939 2864 9940 2864 9926

TIME...MOT...LOC 0206Z 064DEG 13KT 2864 9937

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY FOR THURSDAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high temperature of 110

possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather