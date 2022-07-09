WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 328 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures around up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison, Burleson and Brazos Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values in excess of 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather