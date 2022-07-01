WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

743 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 745 AM CDT this morning for a

portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Harris.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

