_____

CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY

...AMBER ALERT...

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT

NETWORK.

THE GROVES POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JAICEON ROBERTSON,

BLACK, MALE, 4 YEARS OLD, 3 FOOT 6 INCHES, 70 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR,

BROWN EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY TIMBERLAND SHIRT, BLACK

SHORTS, AND HAS SCARS ON ARMS, STOMACH, AND LEGS.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR BLAKE ROBERTSON, 34 YEARS OLD, BLACK, MALE, 6

FOOT ZERO INCHES, 222 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES AND SEVERAL

TATTOOS ON UPPER BODY, IN CONNECTION WITH HIS ABDUCTION.

THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GROVES, TEXAS AT 4:50 PM ON JUNE

4TH, 2022.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR

IMMEDIATE DANGER.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE GROVES

POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 9 7 2 2 4 9 6 5.

NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS GROVES POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 9 7 2

2 4 9 6 5.

_____

