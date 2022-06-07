WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX

300 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 AND 107 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS

MUCH OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS TODAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH HIGHER VALUES ANTICIPATED

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK AND ON INTO THE WEEKEND...

The combination of near record high temperatures and high dewpoints

will produce increasingly dangerous heat index values in a 100 to 107

degree range for both today and Wednesday.

High temperatures and heat index values are expected to rise for the

remainder of the week and on through the weekend resulting in an even

higher danger risk. Heat advisories will likely be issued by the end

of the week.

Heat related illnesses and deaths are preventable, and all heat safety

precautions should be taken. Stay in air-conditioned locations as much

as possible. Wear light colored, lightweight and loose fitting clothes.

If outdoors, avoid strenuous activity and stay hydrated by drinking

plenty of water. Take frequent breaks from the heat. Never leave children

or pets unattended in vehicles as interior temperatures can reach lethal

levels in just a matter of minutes.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 318 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

HANSFORD OCHILTREE ROBERTS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CODMAN, FARNSWORTH, GRUVER, LORA,

MIAMI, PERRYTON, SPEARMAN, WAKA, AND WOLF CREEK PARK.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 318 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

HEMPHILL LIPSCOMB WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOOKER, BRISCOE, CANADIAN, FOLLETT,

GLAZIER, HIGGINS, LAKE MARVIN, LELA, SHAMROCK, TWITTY,

AND WHEELER.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

HEMPHILL LIPSCOMB WHEELER

