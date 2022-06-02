WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 702 PM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Chambers County through 715 PM CDT... At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cove, or near Beach City, moving south at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beach City, southern Mont Belvieu, Anahuac and Cove. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2985 9489 2986 9477 2973 9467 2962 9490 2968 9491 TIME...MOT...LOC 0002Z 344DEG 17KT 2977 9481 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern El Paso County through 630 PM MDT... At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East El Paso, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Fort Bliss, Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast and Montana Vista. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 20 and 35. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3180 10600 3164 10632 3168 10634 3171 10637 3173 10638 3175 10641 3175 10643 3176 10645 3195 10632 TIME...MOT...LOC 0004Z 225DEG 20KT 3177 10635 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather