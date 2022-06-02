WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

236 PM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Galveston County through 300 PM CDT...

At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

La Marque, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Hitchcock,

Bayou Vista, Tiki Island and Pelican Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2942 9507 2945 9504 2948 9499 2933 9481

2923 9500

TIME...MOT...LOC 1935Z 326DEG 16KT 2939 9500

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

