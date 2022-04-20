WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1009 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 AM early this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather