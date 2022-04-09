WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

407 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY ACROSS THE NORTHWESTERN

PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS UNTIL 7 PM...

.South to southwest flow will develop today. Dry air over the

region will be gradually replaced by slightly more moist and then

through the afternoon hours more gusty winds develop over the

northwestern portions of the area. RH levels drop into the upper

teens to mid 20s mainly over areas west of I-45 and north of I-10

corridor.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR DRY SOUTHERLY WINDS FOR THE NORTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF

SOUTHEAST TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has continued

the Red Flag Warning through 7 pm today.

* Southerly winds return today and get stronger and more gusty in

the afternoon before the more moist air arrives. Afternoon

relative humidity of 19 to 25 percent can be expected with

winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts near 25 mph.

* AFFECTED COUNTIES...Madison...Walker...Burleson...Brazos...

Washington...Grimes...Colorado...Austin...Waller.

* WIND...South to southwesterly at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25

mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum values of 19 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create explosive fire growth potential.

