TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

439 AM MST Sat Jan 14 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

Far West Texas.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

