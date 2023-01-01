TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

223 PM MST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of far west Texas and south-central New

Mexico including El Paso, parts of Hudspeth, Dona Ana, and

Otero Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

