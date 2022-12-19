TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

602 AM MST Mon Dec 19 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT..Visibility less than a quarter of a mile due to freezing

fog.

* WHERE...US-54, areas near Holloman AFB, Boles Acres, White Sands

Visitor Center, Jornada Range, Buckhorn, and Gila Hot Springs.

Areas along I-10 near Vado and Anthony.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

icy spots on roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface observations and NWS employee

reporting lowered visibilities in these areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freezing Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also,

be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather