TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

608 AM MDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are already happening in the

eastern slopes of area mountains, and over mountain ridges and

passes. Winds will continue to strengthen during the morning.

Peak winds are expected this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust may

be possible near dust prone areas and near the International

Border. Winds slowly subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

