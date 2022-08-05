TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

1258 AM MDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Dona

Ana and northwestern El Paso Counties through 130 AM MDT...

At 1257 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chamberino, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Anthony, Vado, Berino, Chamberino, San Miguel, La Union and La Mesa.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 159

and 161.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3205 10658 3192 10668 3200 10694 3221 10676

TIME...MOT...LOC 0657Z 121DEG 11KT 3201 10669

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

