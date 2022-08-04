TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

517 PM MDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather