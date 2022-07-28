TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

640 PM MDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM MDT this evening for a

portion of western Texas, including the following counties, El Paso

and Hudspeth.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

