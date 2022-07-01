TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

410 PM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM MDT this afternoon for

portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas, including

the following counties, in south central New Mexico, Otero. In

western Texas, Hudspeth.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

